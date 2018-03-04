Montana officer's domestic violence charge dismissed - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana officer's domestic violence charge dismissed

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge has dismissed a domestic violence charge against a 35-year-old Bozeman police officer.

Nathanael Gaukler was charged with misdemeanor partner family member assault in August after his then-wife told deputies that he had threatened her during an argument.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that earlier this month, Assistant Attorney General Catherine Truman filed a motion to dismiss the charge, which was granted, after the parties had reached a deferred prosecution agreement.

A deferred prosecution agreement means that the state was willing to dismiss the case in return for the defendant agreeing to comply with a number of conditions for a certain time.

Bozeman Police Chief Steve Crawford said last week that an internal investigation remained open and Gaukler was still on paid leave.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Skier dead, snowboarder rescued in separate incidents on Whitefish Mountain

    Skier dead, snowboarder rescued in separate incidents on Whitefish Mountain

    Saturday, March 3 2018 2:06 PM EST2018-03-03 19:06:51 GMT
    According to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, a skier died on Whitefish Mountain Resort. The 56-year-old Canadian resident was reportedly skiing with a friend on Friday.  The two became separated and the friend reported the man missing. Whitefish Mountain Resort Ski Patrol searched the area for two hours before finding the man’s body was located in a tree well, inbounds not far from the summit.   The sheriff’s office is not releasing ...
    According to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, a skier died on Whitefish Mountain Resort. The 56-year-old Canadian resident was reportedly skiing with a friend on Friday.  The two became separated and the friend reported the man missing. Whitefish Mountain Resort Ski Patrol searched the area for two hours before finding the man’s body was located in a tree well, inbounds not far from the summit.   The sheriff’s office is not releasing ...

  • "Middle of Nowhere" found in Montana

    "Middle of Nowhere" found in Montana

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 1:39 PM EST2018-02-20 18:39:49 GMT

    A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana. 

    A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana. 

  • Heart Butte basketball team prepares for tournament after weeks stranded

    Heart Butte basketball team prepares for tournament after weeks stranded

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 7:47 PM EST2018-03-01 00:47:22 GMT

    After three weeks of being unable to return home, the Heart Butte Warriors hope that the winter weather will clear - and that they'll bring a state title back, too.

    After three weeks of being unable to return home, the Heart Butte Warriors hope that the winter weather will clear - and that they'll bring a state title back, too.

  • Arlee wins Class C State title

    Arlee wins Class C State title

    Sunday, March 4 2018 12:27 AM EST2018-03-04 05:27:19 GMT

    The Arlee Warriors are back-to-back champions after winning th Class C State Championship Saturday.

    The Arlee Warriors are back-to-back champions after winning th Class C State Championship Saturday.

  • Montana couple scammed out of hundreds of dollars

    Montana couple scammed out of hundreds of dollars

    GREAT FALLS - One local couple is hoping you don't fall for the same scam they did.  The couple, which asked to remain anonymous and will be referred to as Jane & John Doe, was sent a Facebook message from their uncle.  

    GREAT FALLS - One local couple is hoping you don't fall for the same scam they did.  The couple, which asked to remain anonymous and will be referred to as Jane & John Doe, was sent a Facebook message from their uncle.  

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Montana man who embezzled from construction firm sentenced

    Montana man who embezzled from construction firm sentenced

    Saturday, March 3 2018 4:19 PM EST2018-03-03 21:19:34 GMT

    BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man who embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from a construction firm has received a four-year suspended sentence and must complete 100 hours of community service.

    BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man who embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from a construction firm has received a four-year suspended sentence and must complete 100 hours of community service.

  • Montana reservation braces for fuel shortage, flooding

    Montana reservation braces for fuel shortage, flooding

    Saturday, March 3 2018 5:05 PM EST2018-03-03 22:05:58 GMT

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Authorities have shifted their attention to securing access to heat and bracing for possible flooding as residents of the Northern Cheyenne Reservation recover from last month's relentless snowstorms. 

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Authorities have shifted their attention to securing access to heat and bracing for possible flooding as residents of the Northern Cheyenne Reservation recover from last month's relentless snowstorms. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.