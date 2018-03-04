Montana officer's domestic violence charge dismissed

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Authorities have shifted their attention to securing access to heat and bracing for possible flooding as residents of the Northern Cheyenne Reservation recover from last month's relentless snowstorms.
A Missoula-based non-profit is stepping up assist those in need on the Hi-Line from food to clothing to household supplies. Essential Eats Distributors is collecting donations to get people through the state of emergency.
The Academy Awards will be shown Sunday, March 4 on ABC at 6 PM Mountain Standard Time.
GREAT FALLS - One local couple is hoping you don't fall for the same scam they did. The couple, which asked to remain anonymous and will be referred to as Jane & John Doe, was sent a Facebook message from their uncle.
The Missoula Osprey announced a double-headliner slated for Ogren Park this summer. Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers are scheduled to play the stadium on Thurs., June 7.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
After three weeks of being unable to return home, the Heart Butte Warriors hope that the winter weather will clear - and that they'll bring a state title back, too.
The Arlee Warriors are back-to-back champions after winning th Class C State Championship Saturday.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man who embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from a construction firm has received a four-year suspended sentence and must complete 100 hours of community service.
