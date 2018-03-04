Bozeman baby gets life-saving heart surgery days after birth

At five months old, Freya and Sabina Sturges are pretty normal twin baby girls. They giggle, nap, eat and enjoy playing with their parents, Zach and Leigh, or bouncing in their bouncers.

The fraternal twins are also learning about each other.

"These girls have just always known that the other one was there,” says the twins’ mom, Leigh.

But the first days of their lives didn't start so easily. Freya and Sabina were born at Bozeman Health on September 26th, premature, but without major complications.

The day their parents planned to bring them home, Sabina instead ended up on an emergency flight to Seattle.

"Zach had gone home to get the car seats, we were going to do car seat tests, we were going to walk out the door, take our girls home,” Leigh said.

“Then our doctor comes in and says ‘your daughter has these defects. She cannot live with them, she has to go have them taken care of.’"

A last minute test on Sabina, the smaller twin at birth, revealed a life-threatening congenital heart defect.

The surgery to repair it could not be done at Bozeman Health, so doctors advised the new parents to take the baby to Seattle Children's Hospital.

"We elected to send Zach with Sabina on the medical transport. Freya and I flew out the next morning and then we were reunited that next day,” Leigh said.

The surgery was a success and Sabina was saved, but still had a difficult recovery.

"It was hard to pick her up and she had a lot of things attached to her and sometimes we couldn't feed her,” Zach said.

“But what was really easy, was to be able to put her next to her and sort of bundle them together. It was the soothing pacifying snuggling that we maybe couldn't do. "

After a month, the twins and the parents were headed home to Bozeman, after an experience that would forever change their perspective on life and parenting.

"You get this news and you think, ‘I'm the only person in the world who’s going through something terrible right now’ and that's of course not true. And you get out to the hospital and you think ‘wow, we're actually really fortunate overall.’ You meet other parents. That's probably one of the best things about the whole experience is meeting other parents and talking with them, talking about their experience and being supportive to them and them being supportive to you. "

Leigh says Sabina may have some heart problems in the future, but for any challenges she faces, she'll have her family by her side.