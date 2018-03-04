Bozeman baby gets life-saving heart surgery days after birth - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Bozeman baby gets life-saving heart surgery days after birth

Posted: Updated:

At five months old, Freya and Sabina Sturges are pretty normal twin baby girls. They giggle, nap, eat and enjoy playing with their parents, Zach and Leigh, or bouncing in their bouncers.

The fraternal twins are also learning about each other.

"These girls have just always known that the other one was there,” says the twins’ mom, Leigh.

But the first days of their lives didn't start so easily. Freya and Sabina were born at Bozeman Health on September 26th, premature, but without major complications.

The day their parents planned to bring them home, Sabina instead ended up on an emergency flight to Seattle.

"Zach had gone home to get the car seats, we were going to do car seat tests, we were going to walk out the door, take our girls home,” Leigh said.

“Then our doctor comes in and says ‘your daughter has these defects. She cannot live with them, she has to go have them taken care of.’"

A last minute test on Sabina, the smaller twin at birth, revealed a life-threatening congenital heart defect.

The surgery to repair it could not be done at Bozeman Health, so doctors advised the new parents to take the baby to Seattle Children's Hospital.

"We elected to send Zach with Sabina on the medical transport. Freya and I flew out the next morning and then we were reunited that next day,” Leigh said.

The surgery was a success and Sabina was saved, but still had a difficult recovery.

"It was hard to pick her up and she had a lot of things attached to her and sometimes we couldn't feed her,” Zach said.

“But what was really easy, was to be able to put her next to her and sort of bundle them together. It was the soothing pacifying snuggling that we maybe couldn't do. "

After a month, the twins and the parents were headed home to Bozeman, after an experience that would forever change their perspective on life and parenting.

"You get this news and you think, ‘I'm the only person in the world who’s going through something terrible right now’ and that's of course not true. And you get out to the hospital and you think ‘wow, we're actually really fortunate overall.’ You meet other parents. That's probably one of the best things about the whole experience is meeting other parents and talking with them, talking about their experience and being supportive to them and them being supportive to you. "

Leigh says Sabina may have some heart problems in the future, but for any challenges she faces, she'll have her family by her side.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

  • Welcome Home Warriors: Friends, family show up to support state champs

    Monday, March 5 2018 11:28 AM EST2018-03-05 16:28:20 GMT

    Friends, family and community members lined up at Arlee High School Sunday afternoon to greet the Arlee Warriors basketball team as they departed their bus.

    Friends, family and community members lined up at Arlee High School Sunday afternoon to greet the Arlee Warriors basketball team as they departed their bus.

  • Structure fire reported in Belgrade

    Structure fire reported in Belgrade

    Sunday, March 4 2018 11:42 PM EST2018-03-05 04:42:34 GMT

    Multiple agencies respond to a fire that broke out Sunday night at Johns Manville Manufacturing and Production in Belgrade.

    Multiple agencies respond to a fire that broke out Sunday night at Johns Manville Manufacturing and Production in Belgrade.

  • Exclusive: Montana woman searching for kidney with creativity and positivity

    Exclusive: Montana woman searching for kidney with creativity and positivity

    Monday, March 5 2018 10:13 AM EST2018-03-05 15:13:24 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 11:11 AM EST2018-03-05 16:11:52 GMT

    For more information about Effie's fight, head here. 

    For more information about Effie's fight, head here. 

  • Name released of skier who died on Whitefish Mountain

    Name released of skier who died on Whitefish Mountain

    Monday, March 5 2018 2:33 PM EST2018-03-05 19:33:10 GMT

    The Flathead County Sheriff's Office released the name of the Canadian man who died on Friday in an accident. Officials say Charges Douglas Herr, 56, is from Calgary. Herr was skiing with a friend on March 2 when he went missing. 

    The Flathead County Sheriff's Office released the name of the Canadian man who died on Friday in an accident. Officials say Charges Douglas Herr, 56, is from Calgary. Herr was skiing with a friend on March 2 when he went missing. 

  • "Middle of Nowhere" found in Montana

    "Middle of Nowhere" found in Montana

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 1:39 PM EST2018-02-20 18:39:49 GMT

    A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana. 

    A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana. 

  • Bozeman baby gets life-saving heart surgery days after birth

    Monday, March 5 2018 11:59 AM EST2018-03-05 16:59:36 GMT

    A last minute test on Sabina, the smaller twin at birth, revealed a life-threatening congenital heart defect.

    A last minute test on Sabina, the smaller twin at birth, revealed a life-threatening congenital heart defect.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.