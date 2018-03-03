Arlee wins Class C State title

The Arlee Warriors are back-to-back champions after winning the Class C State Championship Saturday.

The Warriors topped Manhattan Christian 66-58 in the title game in Butte.

Arlee was undefeated this season, going a perfect 26-0.

The team took home the state title in 2017 as well, defeating the same Manhattan Christian team.

Phillip Malatare and Will Mesteth paced the Warriors with 18 points each. The two seniors, cousins, carried this team all season. Malatare also chipped in with

Manhattan Christian made this game close throughout, but it was their three point shooting that finally did them in. The Eagles only made 8 threes on 24 attempts.