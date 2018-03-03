Montana man who embezzled from construction firm sentenced

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man who embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from a construction firm has received a four-year suspended sentence and must complete 100 hours of community service.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports 46-year-old Kirk Hogan pleaded guilty Thursday to felony theft by embezzlement and has already paid back $222,500 to Dick Anderson Construction.

Prosecutors say he and his wife owned a rental home in Bozeman that was leased to the company to house employees under Hogan's supervision. A review showed the home had never been used for that purpose, and the three people living there were Montana State University students.

Hogan, who was fired in June 2016, was accused of stealing the money between August 2011 and June 2016.