Montana man who embezzled from construction firm sentenced

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Authorities have shifted their attention to securing access to heat and bracing for possible flooding as residents of the Northern Cheyenne Reservation recover from last month's relentless snowstorms.
A Missoula-based non-profit is stepping up assist those in need on the Hi-Line from food to clothing to household supplies. Essential Eats Distributors is collecting donations to get people through the state of emergency.
The Academy Awards will be shown Sunday, March 4 on ABC at 6 PM Mountain Standard Time.
GREAT FALLS - One local couple is hoping you don't fall for the same scam they did. The couple, which asked to remain anonymous and will be referred to as Jane & John Doe, was sent a Facebook message from their uncle.
The Missoula Osprey announced a double-headliner slated for Ogren Park this summer. Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers are scheduled to play the stadium on Thurs., June 7.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
One local parent got a heart-stopping call Tuesday and learned her child never made it to school after she had put her on the bus earlier that morning.
The Arlee Warriors basketball team is one to watch at the Class C State Basketball Tournament in Butte this weekend.
The first esthetician school in Missoula just opened up and is now in session. It's called Montana Skin Academy and classes are already filling up. The Montana Skin Academy's first 8-week session is completely filled up.
Search efforts for a missing skier will continue this weekend in Whitefish
Students from Bozeman schools are joining a national protest movement. On Friday, students from Bozeman High School and both Bozeman middle schools walked out of class to call for safety reform.
