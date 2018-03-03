Montana man who embezzled from construction firm sentenced - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana man who embezzled from construction firm sentenced

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man who embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from a construction firm has received a four-year suspended sentence and must complete 100 hours of community service.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports 46-year-old Kirk Hogan pleaded guilty Thursday to felony theft by embezzlement and has already paid back $222,500 to Dick Anderson Construction.

Prosecutors say he and his wife owned a rental home in Bozeman that was leased to the company to house employees under Hogan's supervision. A review showed the home had never been used for that purpose, and the three people living there were Montana State University students.

Hogan, who was fired in June 2016, was accused of stealing the money between August 2011 and June 2016.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Skier dead, snowboarder rescued in separate incidents on Whitefish Mountain

    Skier dead, snowboarder rescued in separate incidents on Whitefish Mountain

    Saturday, March 3 2018 2:06 PM EST2018-03-03 19:06:51 GMT
    According to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, a skier died on Whitefish Mountain Resort. The 56-year-old Canadian resident was reportedly skiing with a friend on Friday.  The two became separated and the friend reported the man missing. Whitefish Mountain Resort Ski Patrol searched the area for two hours before finding the man’s body was located in a tree well, inbounds not far from the summit.   The sheriff’s office is not releasing ...
    According to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, a skier died on Whitefish Mountain Resort. The 56-year-old Canadian resident was reportedly skiing with a friend on Friday.  The two became separated and the friend reported the man missing. Whitefish Mountain Resort Ski Patrol searched the area for two hours before finding the man’s body was located in a tree well, inbounds not far from the summit.   The sheriff’s office is not releasing ...

  • Montana couple scammed out of hundreds of dollars

    Montana couple scammed out of hundreds of dollars

    GREAT FALLS - One local couple is hoping you don't fall for the same scam they did.  The couple, which asked to remain anonymous and will be referred to as Jane & John Doe, was sent a Facebook message from their uncle.  

    GREAT FALLS - One local couple is hoping you don't fall for the same scam they did.  The couple, which asked to remain anonymous and will be referred to as Jane & John Doe, was sent a Facebook message from their uncle.  

  • "Middle of Nowhere" found in Montana

    "Middle of Nowhere" found in Montana

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 1:39 PM EST2018-02-20 18:39:49 GMT

    A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana. 

    A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana. 

  • Montana child forgotten on bus, walked to highway for help

    Montana child forgotten on bus, walked to highway for help

    One local parent got a heart-stopping call Tuesday and learned her child never made it to school after she had put her on the bus earlier that morning.  

    One local parent got a heart-stopping call Tuesday and learned her child never made it to school after she had put her on the bus earlier that morning.  

  • Arlee Warriors bring special message to state tournament

    Arlee Warriors bring special message to state tournament

    Friday, March 2 2018 8:02 PM EST2018-03-03 01:02:03 GMT

    The Arlee Warriors basketball team is one to watch at the Class C State Basketball Tournament in Butte this weekend.

    The Arlee Warriors basketball team is one to watch at the Class C State Basketball Tournament in Butte this weekend.

  • First esthetician school in Missoula is now in session

    First esthetician school in Missoula is now in session

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 7:10 PM EST2018-03-01 00:10:19 GMT

    The first esthetician school in Missoula just opened up and is now in session. It's called Montana Skin Academy and classes are already filling up. The Montana Skin Academy's first 8-week session is completely filled up.

    The first esthetician school in Missoula just opened up and is now in session. It's called Montana Skin Academy and classes are already filling up. The Montana Skin Academy's first 8-week session is completely filled up.

  • Search efforts for missing skier continue

    Search efforts for missing skier continue

    Saturday, March 3 2018 2:37 PM EST2018-03-03 19:37:16 GMT

    Search efforts for a missing skier will continue this weekend in Whitefish

    Search efforts for a missing skier will continue this weekend in Whitefish

  • Bozeman students host gun protest walkout

    Bozeman students host gun protest walkout

    Friday, March 2 2018 7:45 PM EST2018-03-03 00:45:37 GMT

    Students from Bozeman schools are joining a national protest movement. On Friday, students from Bozeman High School and both Bozeman middle schools walked out of class to call for safety reform.

    Students from Bozeman schools are joining a national protest movement. On Friday, students from Bozeman High School and both Bozeman middle schools walked out of class to call for safety reform.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.