Search efforts for missing skier continue

Search efforts for a missing skier will continue this weekend in Whitefish.

Jon Torgerson, 62, has been missing since February 17 when he went skiing in the backcountry near Whitefish Mountain Resort.

Search crews, including volunteers and Two Bear Air, have worked tirelessly the last two weeks to try and locate Torgerson.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office says volunteer search and rescue personnel are searching out of bounds from the Flower Point area on skis Saturday. Additional volunteers from North Valley Search and Rescue are working the lower sections on snowmobiles and snowshoes.