Skier dead, snowboarder rescued in separate incidents on Whitefish Mountain

Skier dead, snowboarder rescued in separate incidents on Whitefish Mountain

According to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, a skier died on Whitefish Mountain Resort.

The 56-year-old Canadian resident was reportedly skiing with a friend on Friday.  The two became separated and the friend reported the man missing.

Whitefish Mountain Resort Ski Patrol searched the area for two hours before finding the man’s body was located in a tree well, inbounds not far from the summit.  

The sheriff’s office is not releasing the victim’s name or city of residence until next of kin have been notified.

In a separate incident Friday night, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office says a 30-year-old Canadian snowboarder was reported missing by friends who had last seen him inbounds in the Chair 2 area about 6:30 pm. 

Flathead Search and Rescue and Nordic Ski Patrol and the Two Bear Air Rescue helicopter responded. 

The man was located out of bounds shortly before midnight below the ski resort between Northern Lights Drive and Whitefish Lake.  

He had become lost in the dark and wound up below the lift.  He was rescued by Two Bear and returned to the resort.  

