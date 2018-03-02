Arlee Warriors bring special message to state tournament

The Arlee Warriors basketball team is one to watch at the Class C State Basketball Tournament in Butte this weekend.

They’re the reigning state champions and undefeated this season.

In addition to their perfect record, the Warriors are bringing another message to the court.

Thursday, the team released a video on Facebook talking about the “Warrior Way.” The team has dedicated this state tournament to preventing suicide in all communities.

As of Friday just before the 6:30 p.m. tip off of the semifinal game, the video had been viewed more than 410,000 times and had been shared on Facebook nearly 20,00 times.

Head coach Zannon Pitts said he’s proud of his team for doing something positive with their basketball success.

“Trying to get this whole world, whole country, to rise up and start fighting things together. And stop dwelling on all the negative things. So getting back here, they're just realizing it's finally a spot where they can use their voices,” said Pitts.

The Warriors continue their march to another state title Friday. They’ll take on the Scobey Spartans in Butte.