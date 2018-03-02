Watch the 90th Oscars on ABC Sunday, March 4

The Academy Awards will be shown Sunday, March 4 on ABC at 6 PM Mountain Standard Time. Advance red carpet coverage begins at 4:30 PM.

Nominees for Best Picture include:

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges and Marco Morabito, Producers DARKEST HOUR Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Lisa Bruce, Anthony McCarten and Douglas Urbanski, Producers DUNKIRK Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan, Producers GET OUT Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr. and Jordan Peele, Producers LADY BIRD Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Evelyn O'Neill, Producers PHANTOM THREAD JoAnne Sellar, Paul Thomas Anderson, Megan Ellison and Daniel Lupi, Producers THE POST Amy Pascal, Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers THE SHAPE OF WATER Guillermo del Toro and J. Miles Dale, Producers THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers

