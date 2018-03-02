Watch the 90th Oscars on ABC Sunday, March 4 - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Watch the 90th Oscars on ABC Sunday, March 4

The Academy Awards will be shown Sunday, March 4 on ABC at 6 PM Mountain Standard Time. Advance red carpet coverage begins at 4:30 PM.

Nominees for Best Picture include:

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME

Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges and Marco Morabito, Producers

DARKEST HOUR

Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Lisa Bruce, Anthony McCarten and Douglas Urbanski, Producers

DUNKIRK

Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan, Producers

GET OUT

Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr. and Jordan Peele, Producers

LADY BIRD

Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Evelyn O'Neill, Producers

PHANTOM THREAD

JoAnne Sellar, Paul Thomas Anderson, Megan Ellison and Daniel Lupi, Producers

THE POST

Amy Pascal, Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

THE SHAPE OF WATER

Guillermo del Toro and J. Miles Dale, Producers

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers

Click here for the full list of nominees, past winners and more.

