Former soccer coach traded hundreds of texts with escorts

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Former University of Montana soccer coach Mark Plakorus exchanged hundreds of text messages with escorts using his university-issued cellphone during recruiting trips to Las Vegas.

The Missoulian obtained the phone information through a public records request. University officials said they did not have access to the text messages themselves, but the numbers matched up to 10 escorts, the newspaper reported Friday.

The 491 texts date back to February 2015 and are centered around six recruiting trips to Las Vegas.

The university announced Plakorus' departure on Jan. 30 after an investigation that began with player complaints about him texting them excessively and at inappropriate times.

Plakorus told the newspaper in February it was his choice how he used his personal time on recruiting trips, but acknowledged violating university policy by using his work cellphone.

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

