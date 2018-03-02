Missoula non-profit collecting food donations for Hi-Line winter emergency

A Missoula-based non-profit is stepping up assist those in need on the Hi-Line, with everything from food to clothing to household supplies.

Essential Eats Distributors is collecting donations to get people through the state of emergency.

Essential Eats is trying to fill six pallets of food for Blackfeet Nation during this time of crisis and Missoula community has been very generous with donations so far.

Sara Weker, Director of Essential Eats, said that her organization partnered up with Blackfeet Food Pantry to collect donations including produce, rice, beans and pasta, and household supplies like toilet paper, diapers, and personal care items.

All of this will make its way up to the Hi-Line to support people battling a winter state of emergency.

"People regularly talk about food insecurity. It's not just an idea," said Weker.

Essential Eats has already sent over more than 2,000 pounds of food and supplies to Heart Butte, but Weker said that they need more.

People in this area are already struggling to make ends meet and treacherous winter weather conditions don't make it any easier, but people in Western Montana are ready to help.

Missoula’s St. Francis Xavier Church filled up a room of donations within the last 24 hours.

"These are our neighbors and I believe, as so many other Missoulians and Montanans believe, that we have a responsibility to care for our neighbors," said Joseph Carver, S.J.

"And the donations are coming in because Missoula is a very giving town," said volunteer, Doris Walther.

And that giving will make a big difference for people on the Hi-Line.

Blackfeet Food Pantry is sending down a box truck to pick up the donations on Wednesday.

If you'd like to help, items can be dropped off at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 202 Brooks St, or St. Francis Xavier, 420 W Pine St, until Tuesday. You can also call the Blackfeet Incident Command Post at 406-338-3513 to make a donation.