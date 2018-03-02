Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers announce summer concert in Missoula

The Missoula Osprey announced a double-headliner slated for Ogren Park this summer.

Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers are scheduled to play the stadium on Thurs., June 7.

Tickets are $69.50, not including fees, and go on sale Friday, March 9 at 10 AM at the MSO Hub and 406-543-3300.

From the announcement:

"Steely Dan has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide and helped define the soundtrack of the '70s with hits such as "Reelin' in the Years," "Rikki Don't Lose That Number," "F.M.," "Peg," "Hey Nineteen," "Deacon Blues," and "Babylon Sisters," from their seven platinum albums issued between 1972 and 1980 - including 1977's sold-out tours (that continue through today). In 2000 they released the multi-Grammy winning (including "Album of the Year") Two Against Nature, and released the acclaimed follow-up Everything Must Go in 2003. Steely Dan was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.

The Doobie Brothers have been delivering mind-blowing, roots-based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll for over four decades, selling more than 48 million albums and winning four GRAMMY® Awards. In all, the Doobies have tallied up five top 10 singles and 16 top 40 hits. Beginning with their multi-million-selling sophomore collection Toulouse Street (1972), the Doobies have 3 multi-platinum, 7 platinum and 14 Gold albums. Their Best of the Doobies (1976) has sold more than 12 million copies - a rare "diamond record."

Chairs, umbrellas as well as outside food and drink are not permitted in the stadium.

Tickets for the show go on sale at the MSO Hub, located at 140 N Higgins in downtown Missoula and by phone at (406) 543-3300 on Friday, March 9 at 10 a.m.