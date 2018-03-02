Bozeman students host gun protest walkout

Students from Bozeman schools are joining a national protest movement.

On Friday, students from Bozeman High School and both Bozeman middle schools walked out of class to call for gun safety reform and honor the 17 victims of the Feb. 14 Parkland, Florida high school shootings.

One organizer's mother said that school officials had been contacted in advance and would not count the protest as absences.

The Chief Joseph Middle School protest is supported by Callie Glanzer, a mother and teacher. Glanzer wrote in a Facebook post that she herself survived a school shooting 27 years ago. Her child, eighth grader Riley Glanzer, is leading one of the class walkouts.

In a post, she wrote, "my heart aches for those families and friends that have been affected by this and every other mass shooting, it must stop…..Thank you Chief Joseph for working together and supporting our students school safety and their First Amendment Rights!"