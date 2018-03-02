Bozeman students host gun protest walkout - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Bozeman students host gun protest walkout

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Students from Bozeman schools are joining a national protest movement.

On Friday, students from Bozeman High School and both Bozeman middle schools walked out of class to call for gun safety reform and honor the 17 victims of the Feb. 14 Parkland, Florida high school shootings.

One organizer's mother said that school officials had been contacted in advance and would not count the protest as absences.

The Chief Joseph Middle School protest is supported by Callie Glanzer, a mother and teacher. Glanzer wrote in a Facebook post that she herself survived a school shooting 27 years ago. Her child, eighth grader Riley Glanzer, is leading one of the class walkouts.

In a post, she wrote, "my heart aches for those families and friends that have been affected by this and every other mass shooting, it must stop…..Thank you Chief Joseph for working together and supporting our students school safety and their First Amendment Rights!"

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.