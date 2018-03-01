Griz dominate Weber State; Claim Big Sky Title - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Griz dominate Weber State; Claim Big Sky Title

The Montana Grizzlies shut down one of the more prolific offenses in the country as they dominated Weber State in a 75-57 rout. The win moves them to 15-2 in the Big Sky and gives them the regular season championship title with one game still remaining. The Griz dominated inside outscoring the Wildcats in points in the paint 42-21 and out assisted WSU 22-3. Montana shot 53% and were led by Ahmaad Rorie who had a team high 20 points. Its the first outright regular season championship for the Griz since 2013 and it insures them the 1 seed at the conference tournament in Reno which starts next week. 

