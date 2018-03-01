College Sports More>>

Griz dominate Weber State; Claim Big Sky Title The Montana Grizzlies shut down one of the more prolific offenses in the country as they dominated Weber State in a 75-57 rout. The win moves them to 15-2 in the Big Sky and gives them the regular season championship title with one game still remaining. The Griz dominated inside outscoring the Wildcats in points in the paint 42-21 and out assisted WSU 22-3. Montana shot 53% and were led by Ahmaad Rorie who had a team high 20 points. Its the first outright regular season championship f... The Montana Grizzlies shut down one of the more prolific offenses in the country as they dominated Weber State in a 75-57 rout. The win moves them to 15-2 in the Big Sky and gives them the regular season championship title with one game still remaining. The Griz dominated inside outscoring the Wildcats in points in the paint 42-21 and out assisted WSU 22-3. Montana shot 53% and were led by Ahmaad Rorie who had a team high 20 points. Its the first outright regular season championship f...

Argos Drop Frontier Playoff Game to LCSC Argos Drop Frontier Playoff Game to LCSC Per University of Providence Athletics: GREAT FALLS, Mont. – If not for an ice-cold third quarter from the University of Providence women's basketball team, UP's first round playoff game against Lewis-Clark State College would have gone down to the wire. Even with the team shooting 25 percent in that 10 minute stretch, it was still a one-score game with eight seconds left, but it did go the Lady Argo's way in a 74-69 loss. A controversial foul call with just over 40 secon... Per University of Providence Athletics: GREAT FALLS, Mont. – If not for an ice-cold third quarter from the University of Providence women's basketball team, UP's first round playoff game against Lewis-Clark State College would have gone down to the wire. Even with the team shooting 25 percent in that 10 minute stretch, it was still a one-score game with eight seconds left, but it did go the Lady Argo's way in a 74-69 loss. A controversial foul call with just over 40 secon...

Grizzly Sports Report, 2-26-18 Grizzly Sports Report, 2-26-18 After dominating wins over Montana State we hear from both coaches as well as player guests Timmy Falls and McKenzie Johnston about topping their rivals and the final weekend of the regular season leading up to Reno. After dominating wins over Montana State we hear from both coaches as well as player guests Timmy Falls and McKenzie Johnston about topping their rivals and the final weekend of the regular season leading up to Reno.