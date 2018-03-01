Griz dominate Weber State; Claim Big Sky Title

The Montana Grizzlies shut down one of the more prolific offenses in the country as they dominated Weber State in a 75-57 rout. The win moves them to 15-2 in the Big Sky and gives them the regular season championship title with one game still remaining. The Griz dominated inside outscoring the Wildcats in points in the paint 42-21 and out assisted WSU 22-3. Montana shot 53% and were led by Ahmaad Rorie who had a team high 20 points. Its the first outright regular season championship for the Griz since 2013 and it insures them the 1 seed at the conference tournament in Reno which starts next week.
With their stunting and cheers, the Rocky Mountain cheerleading team says they still need a little bit of encouragement here and there. One cheerleader does just that.
With their stunting and cheers, the Rocky Mountain cheerleading team says they still need a little bit of encouragement here and there. One cheerleader does just that.
Big Sky High School hosted a school safety forum Thursday night to discuss proactive steps toward security for students and staff.
Big Sky High School hosted a school safety forum Thursday night to discuss proactive steps toward security for students and staff.
The Montana Department of Justice has issued a missing and endangered person advisory for five juvenile children last seen in the Billings area.
The Montana Department of Justice has issued a missing and endangered person advisory for five juvenile children last seen in the Billings area.
Montana Governor Steve Bullock will soon head to Iowa to campaign for a friend. It's spurring discussion about whether this means he's eyeing a presidential bid.
Montana Governor Steve Bullock will soon head to Iowa to campaign for a friend. It's spurring discussion about whether this means he's eyeing a presidential bid.
A report in the San Diego Union-Tribune, Gonzaga could be headed from the West Coast Conference to the Mountain West Conference, although nothing has been set in stone.
A report in the San Diego Union-Tribune, Gonzaga could be headed from the West Coast Conference to the Mountain West Conference, although nothing has been set in stone.
Gonzaga head coach Lisa Fortier was selected as the West Coast Conference Coach of the Year for the third time after leading her team to the Regular-Season WCC Championship for the third time in four years.
Gonzaga head coach Lisa Fortier was selected as the West Coast Conference Coach of the Year for the third time after leading her team to the Regular-Season WCC Championship for the third time in four years.
Few extended his own conference record, capturing his 12th Coach of the Year honor. He receives the honor for the second straight season, after leading Gonzaga to the national championship game and a program record 37 wins last year.
Few extended his own conference record, capturing his 12th Coach of the Year honor. He receives the honor for the second straight season, after leading Gonzaga to the national championship game and a program record 37 wins last year.
The announcement of the 2018 NCAA Division III men's basketball bracket had a very familiar look for the Whitworth University Pirates.
The announcement of the 2018 NCAA Division III men's basketball bracket had a very familiar look for the Whitworth University Pirates.
Bogdan Bliznyuk and Delaney Hodgins dropped by SWX Tonight on Monday to talk about their 2,000 Point accomplishments.
Bogdan Bliznyuk and Delaney Hodgins dropped by SWX Tonight on Monday to talk about their 2,000 Point accomplishments.
With their stunting and cheers, the Rocky Mountain cheerleading team says they still need a little bit of encouragement here and there. One cheerleader does just that.
With their stunting and cheers, the Rocky Mountain cheerleading team says they still need a little bit of encouragement here and there. One cheerleader does just that.
Needing a win to secure an outright conference title, the Gonzaga Bulldogs raced out to a lead and never looked back Saturday on the road at BYU. The Bulldogs topped the Cougars 79-65 in front of 18,987 fans at the Marriott Center. Johnathan Williams scored 16 points while Zach Norvell Jr. added 15 points and five rebounds for Gonzaga. The Bulldogs finish the regular season at 27-4 overall and 17-1 in West Coast Conference play. They have now ...
Needing a win to secure an outright conference title, the Gonzaga Bulldogs raced out to a lead and never looked back Saturday on the road at BYU. The Bulldogs topped the Cougars 79-65 in front of 18,987 fans at the Marriott Center. Johnathan Williams scored 16 points while Zach Norvell Jr. added 15 points and five rebounds for Gonzaga. The Bulldogs finish the regular season at 27-4 overall and 17-1 in West Coast Conference play. They have now ...
Without one of their veterans, the Vandals needed somebody to step up on Saturday night. Instead, everybody did, as Idaho took the 68-62 win over Weber State on the road to get win number 20 on the season.
Without one of their veterans, the Vandals needed somebody to step up on Saturday night. Instead, everybody did, as Idaho took the 68-62 win over Weber State on the road to get win number 20 on the season.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government has awarded a Montana-based company a contract worth more than $73 million to design and build replacement fencing along 20 miles (32 kilometers) of the U.S.-Mexico border in southern New Mexico, officials confirmed Wednesday.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government has awarded a Montana-based company a contract worth more than $73 million to design and build replacement fencing along 20 miles (32 kilometers) of the U.S.-Mexico border in southern New Mexico, officials confirmed Wednesday.
One local parent got a heart-stopping call Tuesday and learned her child never made it to school after she had put her on the bus earlier that morning.
One local parent got a heart-stopping call Tuesday and learned her child never made it to school after she had put her on the bus earlier that morning.
The first esthetician school in Missoula just opened up and is now in session. It's called Montana Skin Academy and classes are already filling up. The Montana Skin Academy's first 8-week session is completely filled up.
The first esthetician school in Missoula just opened up and is now in session. It's called Montana Skin Academy and classes are already filling up. The Montana Skin Academy's first 8-week session is completely filled up.
After three weeks of being unable to return home, the Heart Butte Warriors hope that the winter weather will clear - and that they'll bring a state title back, too.
After three weeks of being unable to return home, the Heart Butte Warriors hope that the winter weather will clear - and that they'll bring a state title back, too.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
After two children tested positive for drugs, a father was arrested and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the mother.
After two children tested positive for drugs, a father was arrested and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the mother.
A new unit for premature infants is slated to open soon at Missoula’s Providence St. Patrick Hospital.
A new unit for premature infants is slated to open soon at Missoula’s Providence St. Patrick Hospital.
Students at Bozeman schools are organizing a walkout on March 2 to protest gun violence. Students from Chief Joseph Middle School, Sacajawea Middle School and Bozeman High School are all planning to take part, according to a press release sent by one of the organizers.
Students at Bozeman schools are organizing a walkout on March 2 to protest gun violence. Students from Chief Joseph Middle School, Sacajawea Middle School and Bozeman High School are all planning to take part, according to a press release sent by one of the organizers.