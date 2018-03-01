Big Sky High School hosts community forum on safety

Big Sky High School hosted a school safety forum Thursday night to discuss proactive steps toward security for students and staff.

This comes after a threat last Thursday, which resulted in a perimeter lock down of the school.

The school's gym was packed with parents and students eager to hear about the school's safety plan and to express their concerns.

School officials laid everything out from threat assessment procedures to the process of reporting threats.

Administrators also showed parents training videos that faculty have watched in case an incident was to happen.

Parents also heard about disciplinary measures taken should someone make a threat against the school.

After seeing what steps are being taken some parents say they are finally able to breathe a sigh of relief.

“I feel like I'm breathing easier now. Because, they are taking the steps needed to solve the issue. Like I said, bullying is the core of these school shootings with these kids. I mean, just look at the history,” said Christina Castro, parent.

School officials said they will continue to conduct safety drills, train staff, and also laid out disciplinary guidelines for students caught threatening the school.

Some of the punishments include expulsion, suspension, and loss of school privileges just to name a few.