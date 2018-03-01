Missing person alert issued for five children - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missing person alert issued for five children

Posted: Updated:

The Montana Department of Justice has issued a missing and endangered person advisory for five juvenile children last seen in the Billings area.

The children were last seen on Tuesday, Feb. 27, on a trial visitation with their non-custodial parent, Tanisha Felicia Medicinehorse.

The children are Alahna, 11, Kayla, 9, Asia, 8, Toni, 5 and Julian, 3.

They may be heading to Wyoming.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Billings police at 406-657-8461.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.