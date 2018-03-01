Missing person alert issued for five children

The Montana Department of Justice has issued a missing and endangered person advisory for five juvenile children last seen in the Billings area.

The children were last seen on Tuesday, Feb. 27, on a trial visitation with their non-custodial parent, Tanisha Felicia Medicinehorse.

The children are Alahna, 11, Kayla, 9, Asia, 8, Toni, 5 and Julian, 3.

They may be heading to Wyoming.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Billings police at 406-657-8461.