Missing person alert issued for five children

The Montana Department of Justice has issued a missing and endangered person advisory for five juvenile children last seen in the Billings area.
The Montana Department of Justice has issued a missing and endangered person advisory for five juvenile children last seen in the Billings area.
Montana Governor Steve Bullock will soon head to Iowa to campaign for a friend. It's spurring discussion about whether this means he's eyeing a presidential bid.
Montana Governor Steve Bullock will soon head to Iowa to campaign for a friend. It's spurring discussion about whether this means he's eyeing a presidential bid.
Two Montana State Prison inmates are charged with trying to kill another inmate nearly two years ago.
Two Montana State Prison inmates are charged with trying to kill another inmate nearly two years ago.
A Montana organization that provides support for troubled families is facing major cuts to its services.
A Montana organization that provides support for troubled families is facing major cuts to its services.
A 27-year-old Butte man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for shaking his infant son last summer, causing severe brain injuries.
A 27-year-old Butte man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for shaking his infant son last summer, causing severe brain injuries.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government has awarded a Montana-based company a contract worth more than $73 million to design and build replacement fencing along 20 miles (32 kilometers) of the U.S.-Mexico border in southern New Mexico, officials confirmed Wednesday.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government has awarded a Montana-based company a contract worth more than $73 million to design and build replacement fencing along 20 miles (32 kilometers) of the U.S.-Mexico border in southern New Mexico, officials confirmed Wednesday.
The first esthetician school in Missoula just opened up and is now in session. It's called Montana Skin Academy and classes are already filling up. The Montana Skin Academy's first 8-week session is completely filled up.
The first esthetician school in Missoula just opened up and is now in session. It's called Montana Skin Academy and classes are already filling up. The Montana Skin Academy's first 8-week session is completely filled up.
After three weeks of being unable to return home, the Heart Butte Warriors hope that the winter weather will clear - and that they'll bring a state title back, too.
After three weeks of being unable to return home, the Heart Butte Warriors hope that the winter weather will clear - and that they'll bring a state title back, too.
After two children tested positive for drugs, a father was arrested and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the mother.
After two children tested positive for drugs, a father was arrested and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the mother.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
A new unit for premature infants is slated to open soon at Missoula’s Providence St. Patrick Hospital.
A new unit for premature infants is slated to open soon at Missoula’s Providence St. Patrick Hospital.
A new kind of blockbuster film experience is coming to Missoula. AMC Theatres announced on Thursday that the AMC Dine-In Southgate 9 theater will open on Mon., Feb. 26.
A new kind of blockbuster film experience is coming to Missoula. AMC Theatres announced on Thursday that the AMC Dine-In Southgate 9 theater will open on Mon., Feb. 26.
Students at Bozeman schools are organizing a walkout on March 2 to protest gun violence. Students from Chief Joseph Middle School, Sacajawea Middle School and Bozeman High School are all planning to take part, according to a press release sent by one of the organizers.
Students at Bozeman schools are organizing a walkout on March 2 to protest gun violence. Students from Chief Joseph Middle School, Sacajawea Middle School and Bozeman High School are all planning to take part, according to a press release sent by one of the organizers.