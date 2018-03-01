Gov. Steve Bullock may be eyeing presidential run

Montana Governor Steve Bullock will soon head to Iowa to campaign for a friend. It's spurring discussion about whether this means he's eyeing a presidential bid.

According to Politico, Bullock will visit the Iowa from April 5-7. The visit is ostensibly to campaign for his friend, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. Politico argues the governor's trip is the most obvious sign he has White House hopes because it’s his most high-profile political trip in a mid-term election cycle.

Iowa hosts the first presidential caucus of any state in the U.S. and is traditionally a starting point for a presidential campaign.

The governor has diverted any rumors of his plans to run for president in 2020, but has never outright denied them.

Some people say they like the prospect of having a president from their home state; a Gov. Steve Bullock for President 2020 page is on Facebook.

However, President Trump has a strong Republican base in Montana. He won the Treasure State by 21 points. As an incumbent, Bullock won the governorship by four points.

Politico says that some sources estimate more than 40 Democrats have plans to run for commander-in-chief.