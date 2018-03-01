Butte man gets 15 years in prison for shaking infant son

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - A 27-year-old Butte man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for shaking his infant son last summer, causing severe brain injuries.

The Montana Standard reports District Judge Kurt Krueger sentenced Austin Blair Johnson on Thursday, saying Johnson had given his son a "life sentence" of disabilities.

Johnson pleaded guilty to felony assault on a minor during his initial court appearance in August. He has been jailed since his arrest on July 12.

Court records say Johnson acknowledged shaking his 5-week-old son out of frustration because the baby was crying.

Prosecutors say doctors won't know the true degree of the boy's injuries until he's 2 years old, but it was clear he would suffer permanent disabilities.

Information from: The Montana Standard, http://www.mtstandard.com

