Lowell school locked down after report of boy with BB gun

Missoula police responded to Lowell Elementary School on Thursday afternoon after a report of a boy bringing a rifle onto the playground.

Police found the boy, who left the playground and walked into a house on the 1100 block of Sherwood, and learned that the rifle is a BB gun. The boy is 12 years old.

MPD Sgt. Travis Welsh says police found the BB gun and are attempting to reach the boy's parents.

Welsh says Lowell School has been advised that the incident is "resolved."

Lowell Elementary is located on 1200 Sherwood Street, next to West Side Park.