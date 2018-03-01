Youth Homes is in a pinch after state budget cuts

A Montana organization that provides support for troubled families is facing major cuts to its services.

Youth Homes is a Missoula based organization that serves communities across the state including Hamilton, Missoula, Polson, Kalispell and Helena.

The organization is in a pinch after state budget cuts to the Department of Health of Human Services.

Those cuts could compromise programs that keep families together and keep kids safe from abuse and neglect.

The number of child abuse and neglect cases filed in Missoula County have doubled in the last five years while funding has substantially decreased and youth homes is just one of the places in Missoula seeking to help these children.

Beth Cogswell, Executive Director of Youth Homes, has only been in her role since January.

In that brief time, she's already seen the impacts of state budget cuts.

Cogswell said that the therapeutic group home services was cut, low income parents lost access to room and board funding for their children, and there was a three percent cut from the Medicaid reimbursement rate for all services.

"You know the kids that need our care it's just by chance that they ended up with us. I mean it’s not their fault. They were born into a situation where they are experiencing abuse and neglect and it’s not safe for them to stay with their families," said Cogswell.

And unfortunately the number of children experiencing this abuse is increasing.

Cogswell said that this increase is connected with the high usage of methamphetamine, heroine, and opioids, especially among low income families.

"Many of the families that we serve are low income so it’s really difficult for them with jobs and transportation and even just for paying for transportation to Missoula to be able to afford to come to our office," said Cogswell.

Cogswell emphasized preventative services are most important for these families.

One of these services is home support, where professionals offer 24/7 care in homes where families are struggling.

She said that this program really helps families stay together and prevents children from needing higher level care.

"They will end up in emergency rooms because without having the preventative service particularly in their home they'll need to seek services if their kid is having a mental health crisis and we just know that cutting these preventative services will end up with more hospitalizations of kids," said Cogswell.

And this higher level care is a lot more expensive for low income families and Cogswell said that we need to find a solution.

"It’s really unfortunate and I think if we can't take care of our kids what good are we. I mean I think it’s up to us as a community as a state to do better for our kids," said Cogswell.

Cogswell knows doing better will be a challenge as Youth Homes battles budget cuts while still trying to provide the services that protect Montana families.