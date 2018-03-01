Montana child forgotten on bus, walked to highway for help

Thousands of parents send their children to school on a bus every day and trust that their child will arrive safely. One Great Falls area mom got a heart-stopping call Tuesday and learned her child never made it to school that morning.

When a bus comes back to the Big Sky Bus Lines after the morning pickup, the drivers are required to go through and make sure that every child is off the bus.

In a Facebook post, Great Falls resident Kelsie Semple says she put her daughter on the number 19 bus in the morning and sent her off to school.

But her daughter never showed up in class, and a teacher called Semple to say that her daughter was absent. Knowing that couldn't be the case, Semple called the school and confirmed she wasn't there. They realized she must have still been on the bus.

While racing to the bus parking lot, the Cascade County Sheriff's Office called and said the five-year-old had been found.

The girl had fallen asleep on the bus. After waking up, the five-year-old girl got out of the bus and walked to the Old Havre highway and waved for help.

"I'm a mom too and I would be deeply sad, and I'm sorry that it happened. I would be upset if it happened to my student, my child," said Barbara Stucker, General Manager of Big Sky Bus Lines. "We're horrified. It doesn't happen. We have our protocol and procedures in place. Something was missed, a step was missed and she must have fallen asleep and when the aide walked to the back of the bus, he didn't see her."

Mother and daughter were reunited a short time later. Brian Patrick, the Director of Business Operations for Great Falls Public School District, said they expect the bus company to always put the safety of children first.

"As a school district, we sure appreciate the people who saw the child on the road who made the call and the quick action taken by the police department to get to the scene and ensure the safety of that girl. It really speaks a lot to the community," said Patrick.

Big Sky Bus Lines says will add extra training after Tuesday's incident in an effort to stop it from ever happening again.The driver has been reassigned until the investigation is closed.