Bozeman students plan walkout to protest gun violence

Students at Bozeman schools are organizing a walkout on March 2 to protest gun violence.

Groups of students from Chief Joseph Middle School, Sacajawea Middle School and Bozeman High School are planning to take part, according to a press release sent by one of the organizers.

The 17-minute walkout will "protest gun deaths in America, honor the memories of the 17 shot to death at Parkland High, and plead for everyone to take action on the gun violence that kills 96 Americans every single day." Organizer Marilyn Guggenheim writes that she's assisting her son, Felix, who's a seventh grader. She says she and another student's mother will be there to chaperone. She also says that school staff have given permission and students won't be punished for missing part of class.

The walkout is planned for 2 PM.

Students around the nation have been organizing protests in the wake of the deadly Parkland, Florida shooting, including hundreds of Missoula students. Some Billings students have also announced plans to hold a walkout later this March.