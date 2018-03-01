Bozeman students plan walkout to protest gun violence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government has awarded a Montana-based company a contract worth more than $73 million to design and build replacement fencing along 20 miles (32 kilometers) of the U.S.-Mexico border in southern New Mexico, officials confirmed Wednesday.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government has awarded a Montana-based company a contract worth more than $73 million to design and build replacement fencing along 20 miles (32 kilometers) of the U.S.-Mexico border in southern New Mexico, officials confirmed Wednesday.
The first esthetician school in Missoula just opened up and is now in session. It's called Montana Skin Academy and classes are already filling up. The Montana Skin Academy's first 8-week session is completely filled up.
The first esthetician school in Missoula just opened up and is now in session. It's called Montana Skin Academy and classes are already filling up. The Montana Skin Academy's first 8-week session is completely filled up.
After two children tested positive for drugs, a father was arrested and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the mother.
After two children tested positive for drugs, a father was arrested and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the mother.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
A new unit for premature infants is slated to open soon at Missoula’s Providence St. Patrick Hospital.
A new unit for premature infants is slated to open soon at Missoula’s Providence St. Patrick Hospital.
An 18-year-old male snowboarder was rescued on Tuesday while he was clinging to a tree on the top of a 150-foot cliff.
An 18-year-old male snowboarder was rescued on Tuesday while he was clinging to a tree on the top of a 150-foot cliff.
A Billings student has been confirmed as the first pediatric flu death in Montana.
A Billings student has been confirmed as the first pediatric flu death in Montana.
It's been over eight months since the family of Ashley Loring HeavyRunner has seen or heard from her.
It's been over eight months since the family of Ashley Loring HeavyRunner has seen or heard from her.