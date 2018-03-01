Happy Birthday Yellowstone! United States first National Park turns 146

Today is Yellowstone National Parks 146th birthday!

Located in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho, the park was established by Congress and signed into law by President Ulysses S. Grant on March 1, 1872. It was the first National Park in the United States.

Multiple residents in Bozeman were excited to hear about the birthday and said Yellowstone is one of the many reasons why they live here.

One resident said, “it’s amazing, I’ve been going to Yellowstone my entire life.” While another added, “it’s one of the reasons I live here, it’s beautiful.”

Scott Christensen with the Greater Yellowstone Coalition says to use this birthday as a reminder.

Christensen said, “Oh I certainly hope that Yellowstone is around for years and years to come. But it’s also something that we can’t take for granted, parks are under threat, there are huge challenges for funding and there are other threats like gold mines that are right next to Yellowstone that have been proposed.