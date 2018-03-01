Happy Birthday Yellowstone! United States first National Park turns 146

A new unit for premature infants is slated to open soon at Missoula’s Providence St. Patrick Hospital.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government has awarded a Montana-based company a contract worth more than $73 million to design and build replacement fencing along 20 miles (32 kilometers) of the U.S.-Mexico border in southern New Mexico, officials confirmed Wednesday.
Montana U.S. Senator Steve Daines spoke on Wednesday with President Trump in Washington, D.C. about the urgent need to "secure our schools." Daines was part of a bipartisan group of lawmakers, who met with the president to discuss school safety and current gun laws.
Some members of the Darby community came together on Wednesday night to discuss potential ways to ensure school safety. School staff, law enforcement and roughly 25 residents discussed the possible changes to the school's security protocol.
After three weeks of being unable to return home, the Heart Butte Warriors hope that the winter weather will clear - and that they'll bring a state title back, too.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government has awarded a Montana-based company a contract worth more than $73 million to design and build replacement fencing along 20 miles (32 kilometers) of the U.S.-Mexico border in southern New Mexico, officials confirmed Wednesday.
The first esthetician school in Missoula just opened up and is now in session. It's called Montana Skin Academy and classes are already filling up. The Montana Skin Academy's first 8-week session is completely filled up.
After two children tested positive for drugs, a father was arrested and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the mother.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
A Billings student has been confirmed as the first pediatric flu death in Montana.
It's been over eight months since the family of Ashley Loring HeavyRunner has seen or heard from her.
A Red Lodge man has pleaded not guilty to "Deliberate Homicide" charges related to the murder of James McGregor last week.
Montana U.S. Senator Steve Daines spoke on Wednesday with President Trump in Washington, D.C. about the urgent need to "secure our schools." Daines was part of a bipartisan group of lawmakers, who met with the president to discuss school safety and current gun laws.
