New facility at Providence St. Patrick Hospital to help prematur - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

New facility at Providence St. Patrick Hospital to help premature babies

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

A new unit for premature infants is slated to open soon at Missoula’s Providence St. Patrick Hospital.

The new level two, neonatal intensive care unit or NIC-U will care for babies who are 32 weeks old and up.

ABC FOX Montana was able to see some of the special equipment that will care for premature babies.

Medical professionals told ABC FOX Montana that these upgrades will better assist these babies who face complications after birth.

The level two, NIC-U at Providence St. Patrick Hospital is just the latest addition to the family maternity center. 

The center first opened in 2015, the new space has always been here, but it took some time to get this special equipment in place.

 as well as the medical staff who are trained to care for premature babies who need extra support.

"Unfortunately, babies are delivered that the whole pregnancy might be totally normal and then something happens,” said Deborah Reed-Thurston, Neonatologist, Providence St. Patrick Hospital.

When it does happen it takes the right equipment and the right hands to care for the preemies.

They deal with a wide range of complications from respiratory issues to feeding issues and problems regulating their body temperature. 

Now they have new incubators, new monitors and new staff to provide complete care.

"…Without having a NIC-U here having the available staff being limited. So having me,Neonatologist special trainer nurses and respiratory therapists, we can pretty much handle most emergencies,” said Reed-Thurston.

Before they had these capabilities some emergencies had to be handled at other hospitals.

Now the team can do everything in-house for preemies and their families who need extra care.

The new facility will be up and running mid-March.   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Hotel rooms quickly book-up in Missoula for Pearl Jam concert

    Hotel rooms quickly book-up in Missoula for Pearl Jam concert

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 11:38 AM EST2018-02-28 16:38:36 GMT

    Local hotels say they sold out within 10 days of the Pearl Jam concert announcement.

    Local hotels say they sold out within 10 days of the Pearl Jam concert announcement.

  • St. Francis student first pediatric flu-related death in Montana

    St. Francis student first pediatric flu-related death in Montana

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 2:43 PM EST2018-02-28 19:43:02 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 9:57 PM EST2018-03-01 02:57:45 GMT

    A Billings student has been confirmed as the first pediatric flu death in Montana.  

    A Billings student has been confirmed as the first pediatric flu death in Montana.  

  • "Middle of Nowhere" found in Montana

    "Middle of Nowhere" found in Montana

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 1:39 PM EST2018-02-20 18:39:49 GMT

    A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana. 

    A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana. 

  • First esthetician school in Missoula is now in session

    First esthetician school in Missoula is now in session

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 7:10 PM EST2018-03-01 00:10:19 GMT

    The first esthetician school in Missoula just opened up and is now in session. It's called Montana Skin Academy and classes are already filling up. The Montana Skin Academy's first 8-week session is completely filled up.

    The first esthetician school in Missoula just opened up and is now in session. It's called Montana Skin Academy and classes are already filling up. The Montana Skin Academy's first 8-week session is completely filled up.

  • Blackfeet Nation snowed in for weeks

    Blackfeet Nation snowed in for weeks

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 8:16 PM EST2018-02-28 01:16:28 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 8:16 PM EST2018-02-28 01:16:28 GMT

    The Governor has officially declared a State of Emergency on the Blackfeet, Fort Belknap, and Northern Cheyenne reservations and in Glacier and Golden Valley counties, in an effort to help people in Browning and the surrounding areas dig out of massive snow fall.

    The Governor has officially declared a State of Emergency on the Blackfeet, Fort Belknap, and Northern Cheyenne reservations and in Glacier and Golden Valley counties, in an effort to help people in Browning and the surrounding areas dig out of massive snow fall.

  • 1-year-old tests positive for meth, parents charged

    1-year-old tests positive for meth, parents charged

    After two children tested positive for drugs, a father was arrested and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the mother. 

    After two children tested positive for drugs, a father was arrested and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the mother. 

  • Snowboarder rescued from cliff near Bridger Bowl

    Snowboarder rescued from cliff near Bridger Bowl

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 2:17 PM EST2018-02-28 19:17:55 GMT

    An 18-year-old male snowboarder was rescued on Tuesday while he was clinging to a tree on the top of a 150-foot cliff. 

    An 18-year-old male snowboarder was rescued on Tuesday while he was clinging to a tree on the top of a 150-foot cliff. 

  • MSU responds to concerns about ag program horses

    MSU responds to concerns about ag program horses

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 8:20 PM EST2018-02-28 01:20:39 GMT

    A veterinarian gave a clean bill of health to two horses that live on Montana State University's teaching farm.  Veterinarian Patrick Hatfield came to check out Smokey and Blue after a concerned citizen said the quarter horse geldings looked underfed and underwatered in the recent cold snap.

    A veterinarian gave a clean bill of health to two horses that live on Montana State University's teaching farm.  Veterinarian Patrick Hatfield came to check out Smokey and Blue after a concerned citizen said the quarter horse geldings looked underfed and underwatered in the recent cold snap.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.