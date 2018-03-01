New facility at Providence St. Patrick Hospital to help premature babies

A new unit for premature infants is slated to open soon at Missoula’s Providence St. Patrick Hospital.

The new level two, neonatal intensive care unit or NIC-U will care for babies who are 32 weeks old and up.

ABC FOX Montana was able to see some of the special equipment that will care for premature babies.

Medical professionals told ABC FOX Montana that these upgrades will better assist these babies who face complications after birth.

The level two, NIC-U at Providence St. Patrick Hospital is just the latest addition to the family maternity center.

The center first opened in 2015, the new space has always been here, but it took some time to get this special equipment in place.

as well as the medical staff who are trained to care for premature babies who need extra support.

"Unfortunately, babies are delivered that the whole pregnancy might be totally normal and then something happens,” said Deborah Reed-Thurston, Neonatologist, Providence St. Patrick Hospital.

When it does happen it takes the right equipment and the right hands to care for the preemies.

They deal with a wide range of complications from respiratory issues to feeding issues and problems regulating their body temperature.

Now they have new incubators, new monitors and new staff to provide complete care.

"…Without having a NIC-U here having the available staff being limited. So having me,Neonatologist special trainer nurses and respiratory therapists, we can pretty much handle most emergencies,” said Reed-Thurston.

Before they had these capabilities some emergencies had to be handled at other hospitals.

Now the team can do everything in-house for preemies and their families who need extra care.

The new facility will be up and running mid-March.