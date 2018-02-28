Senator Daines: "We Must Secure Our Schools"

Montana U.S. Senator Steve Daines spoke on Wednesday with President Trump in Washington, D.C. about the urgent need to "secure our schools."

Daines was part of a bipartisan group of lawmakers, who met with the president to discuss school safety and current gun laws.

The president says that he wants to move forward, and quickly, with a single piece of legislation.

He's proposing training and arming teachers and staff to carry firearms, reviewing gun free zones in and around schools, confronting mental health and expanding the gun background check system.

Senator Daines (R-Montana) says that we need to secure our schools, both in infrastructure and security personnel.

"Last week in Montana, I was just north of a school the day after they stopped and arrested an 18-year-old in Darby, Montana, because he put on SnapChat that he was going to shoot up the school. The Sheriff Steve Holton of Ravalli County arrested that young man and mostly likely prevented another mass shooting. That's what we need."

The president also went on to say that he plans to write an executive order eliminating bump stocks, and he did appear to be backing away from changing the legal age to purchase a rifle from 18 to 21.