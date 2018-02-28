Senator Daines: "We Must Secure Our Schools"

Montana U.S. Senator Steve Daines spoke on Wednesday with President Trump in Washington, D.C. about the urgent need to "secure our schools." Daines was part of a bipartisan group of lawmakers, who met with the president to discuss school safety and current gun laws.
Some members of the Darby community came together on Wednesday night to discuss potential ways to ensure school safety. School staff, law enforcement and roughly 25 residents discussed the possible changes to the school's security protocol.
After three weeks of being unable to return home, the Heart Butte Warriors hope that the winter weather will clear - and that they'll bring a state title back, too.
Idaho's House has advanced a bill allowing residents to use oil extracted from cannabis plants in staunchly anti-marijuana Idaho as long as the product is prescribed by a licensed practitioner.
The first esthetician school in Missoula just opened up and is now in session. It's called Montana Skin Academy and classes are already filling up. The Montana Skin Academy's first 8-week session is completely filled up.
Local hotels say they sold out within 10 days of the Pearl Jam concert announcement.
A Billings student has been confirmed as the first pediatric flu death in Montana.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
The Governor has officially declared a State of Emergency on the Blackfeet, Fort Belknap, and Northern Cheyenne reservations and in Glacier and Golden Valley counties, in an effort to help people in Browning and the surrounding areas dig out of massive snow fall.
After two children tested positive for drugs, a father was arrested and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the mother.
An 18-year-old male snowboarder was rescued on Tuesday while he was clinging to a tree on the top of a 150-foot cliff.
A veterinarian gave a clean bill of health to two horses that live on Montana State University's teaching farm. Veterinarian Patrick Hatfield came to check out Smokey and Blue after a concerned citizen said the quarter horse geldings looked underfed and underwatered in the recent cold snap.
