Darby Schools discuss possibility of arming teachers, staff at community meeting

Some members of the Darby community came together on Wednesday night to discuss potential ways to ensure school safety.

School staff, law enforcement and roughly 25 residents discussed the possible changes to the school's security protocol.

Darby Schools Communication Director Shelby Rogala says that multiple people came out in favor of arming school staff, including State Representative Theresa Manzella (R-Hamilton) and Darby Deputy Marshal John Ringer.

Ringer spoke about the benefits of arming school staff, citing slow response times from law enforcement and the prevention of future threats.

Manzella talked about a piece of legislation she tried to pass during the last state legislative session.

HB 385 would have allowed teachers to voluntarily carry guns on campus.

Rogala says that no decisions were made at the, adding it was held for community input and communication.