Heart Butte basketball team prepares for tournament after weeks stranded

For weeks, the Blackfeet, Fort Belknap and Northern Cheyenne Reservations have been hammered by severe winter weather, blocking roads and cutting communities off from the outside world.

That includes Heart Butte, a town of less than 1,000 residents that sits about 26 miles south of Browning, near Glacier Park.

While many residents have been snowed in, the Heart Butte high school basketball teams have been snowed out. The girls' team managed to get home earlier this week, but the boys' basketball team has been unable to come home since Feb. 13.

They're staying at the Best Western Hotel in Butte. They hope that the snow will clear enough to get home - and that they'll bring a state title back, too.

The Heart Butte Warriors ran through drills on Wednesday in Uptown Butte, prepping for their first game in the state Class C tournament on Thursday. They play Manhattan Christian.

The road to State hasn't been easy, since they've been gone for three weeks. The team traveled from Shelby to Great Falls to Butte following a winning streak. The team members say that living in hotels, eating at restaurants and washing the same clothes takes its toll.

Head coach Kellen Hall says he's proud of how the team is playing and how they're handling themselves off the court.

Hall says the situation back home isn't far from the back of their minds, and they've received a lot of support from people wanting to make sure the team has everything they need.

Winning the tournament and bringing home a state title for the first time since 2002 is what's driving the team and keeping them focused.

After that, they'll wait for the weather to clear and go home.

Heart Butte plays Manhattan Christian on Thursday night at 8 at the civic center.