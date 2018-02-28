First esthetician school in Missoula is now in session

The first esthetician school in Missoula just opened up and is now in session.

It's called Montana Skin Academy and classes are already filling up.

The Montana Skin Academy's first 8-week session is completely filled up.

And this all started with founder, Jennifer Clouse, who is also the co-owner of Skin Chic.

Ironically, skin and makeup products were not on Jennifer's mind growing up...

"I was not a makeup wearing girl at all. I was with my dogs and playing in the mud," said Jennifer.

Jennifer grew up in the sticks of Washington with two older brothers and got a degree in psychology.

It was not until she started a medical spa in Spokane that she found out esthetics were her passion.

Jennifer moved to Montana in 2007 when she started working at Skin Chic, and realized Missoula was in desperate need of an esthetician program.

"They were picking the brains of our estheticians and asking, 'How did you do it?' and we wanted to really accommodate that inside of Missoula," said Jennifer.

Inside of Missoula was a key factor for Jennifer.

She said that many of her clients who expressed interest did not want to leave Missoula.

Jennifer noticed this was stopping young women from pursuing their dreams and it did not take her long to put an end to that.

Jennifer said that she started the process a little over a year ago and is now in her second week of class and the students are thrilled.

"I've been telling all my friends and family that are asking me about it that for the first time ever I have been excited to go to school or I have never been excited to go to work but I am like yay I get to go to school," said a student named Kate Tryhus.

Kate said that she would not have pursued her passion if it wasn't for the Montana Skin Academy.

She said she wants to focus on skin treatment because she has had a lot of issues with her skin.

Some of the skills students will be learning include facials, waxing, and makeup.

Jennifer said that students need 650 hours to graduate, so they have 20 hours of class per week, so students can also have part- or full-time jobs.

Jennifer said that she is so excited to have such a passionate group of women and she is excited to share her passion with students.

"And we get to watch them grow and blossom and find their own path in this industry," said Jennifer. Jennifer said that she has already gotten inquiries about the fall session, but she said that applications will not open until April.

She is expecting the fall session to fill up even faster than the first 8-month session.

Click here to find out more about the Montana Skin Academy.