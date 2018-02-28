Woman accused of poisoning her look-alike with a cheesecake

NEW YORK (AP) - A Russian native from Brooklyn has been accused of poisoning her look-alike with a cheesecake and then stealing her identity and other property.



Forty-two-year-old Viktoria Nasyrova was arraigned Tuesday on attempted murder, burglary, assault and other charges. She was arrested in March last year. Her lawyer declined to comment.



Prosecutors say Nasyrova visited the Queens home of the fellow Russian speaking victim in 2016 bearing a cheesecake tainted with a tranquilizer.



They say the 35-year-old victim ate the cheesecake, fell ill and passed out. She was found the next day on her bed unconscious with pills scattered about as if she tried to kill herself.



The victim later realized her passport, employment card, a gold ring and cash were missing.



Nasyrova faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

