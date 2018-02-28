Heart Butte basketball team travels difficult road to state

By The Associated Press

The Heart Butte boys' basketball team's road to the Class C state tournament has been difficult.

The Blackfeet Indian Reservation has been overwhelmed with blowing and drifting snow for weeks that has made travel difficult to impossible. Tribal members are using snowmobiles to deliver food, medication and firewood to outlying residences while rotary plows are trying to break through up to 6 feet of snow.

Team members have supported each other through the deaths of the coach's mother and two former players. And they have been living out of hotels since Feb. 13 because they either couldn't get home or were concerned if they did they wouldn't be able to get to their next game.

Still, the Warriors are 24-0 going into Thursday's game against Manhattan Christian.

