Hospital visits doubled during 2017 wildfire season

Local hospitals saw 2.3 times more visits during the record wildfire season in Montana in 2017.

It's one of the astonishing statistics revealed at a public safety and health committee meeting in Missoula today, which recapped last year's season and discussed preparing for what's ahead. In 2017, the valley saw a 53-day-long smoke season, compared to the 20-day-long season in 2015. Seeley Lake saw "possibly the worst wildfire smoke event in the U.S." with 35 mornings of hazardous air quality, according to the PowerPoint presentation.

Sarah Coefield, air quality specialist for the Missoula County Health Department, says wildfire smoke causes many adverse health effects including asthma attacks, reduced lung function, strokes and heart attacks.

Coefield told the committee that 30 percent of our population falls into the groups most affected by smoke: children, elderly people and pregnant women.

She says that's why it's crucial for the health department to communicate the air quality and what people can do to stay healthy during wildfire season.

"And that's what we're really going to be pushing for is creating those clean spaces for folks to create in their home," she says, "With a portable air filter, with a system that has filtration for a fine particulate. And in those public spaces where we have vulnerable folks such as schools, daycares and nursing homes."

One of the health department's main projects last fire season was delivering HEPA air filters to the people who are most sensitive to wildfire smoke and cannot afford to buy a filter on their own.

She says funding has been an issue in the past, so they're trying to get the word out and hopefully get more funding for the 2018 season.