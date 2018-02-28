Missoula Police investigating missing person report - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missoula Police investigating missing person report

Missoula Police are investigating a report of a missing woman who was last seen in the area around February 19. 

According to press release from the Missoula Police Department Melissa Arnold, 37, is transient/homeless and typically has contact with her father. Her father told police he has not heard from Arnold in several weeks. 

Arnold is described as a white female with blond hair, and a pierced lower lip.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Mitch Lang (406) 552-6292.

