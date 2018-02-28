Snowboarder rescued from cliff near Bridger Bowl - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Snowboarder rescued from cliff near Bridger Bowl

An 18-year-old male snowboarder was rescued on Tuesday after he was found clinging to a tree on the top of a cliff.

According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, the snowboarder was visiting Bridger Bowl with a friend and was unfamiliar with the area. The snowboarder took the wrong way, went out of bounds of the ski area and had to grab a tree to keep from falling off a cliff on the west side of Saddle Peak.

The snowboarder's friend went for help and Gallatin County Search and Rescue skiers found him clinging to the tree above a 150-foot-high cliff.

Rescuers set up a rope harness and lowered him to the bottom of the cliff within half an hour.

The snowboarder, who is from Burlington, Vermont, was unhurt.

From the sheriff's office release:

Shortly after 12 PM on Tuesday, February 27, the Bridger Bowl Ski Patrol received a report of an 18-year-old male snowboarder who had made a navigation error and ended up stuck at the top of a cliff on the west side of Saddle Peak, outside of the Bridger Bowl Ski Area. The Burlington VT man’s friend went for help, and Gallatin County Search and Rescue skiers reached the site before 1 PM. They found him clinging to a tree at the top of an approximately 150-foot high cliff. Thedecision was made to set up a rope system and lower him to the bottom of the cliff. By 1:30 he had been lowered and was escorted back to the ski hill by Bridger Bowl Ski Patrollers. The man was unfamiliar with the out-of-bounds route that he took. Fortunately, he was not injured.

Sheriff Gootkin would like to remind recreationists to familiarize themselves with the areas they intend to visit and to bring appropriate equipment to ensure a safe and enjoyable day.

