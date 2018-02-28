Snowboarder rescued from cliff near Bridger Bowl

An 18-year-old male snowboarder was rescued on Tuesday after he was found clinging to a tree on the top of a cliff.

According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, the snowboarder was visiting Bridger Bowl with a friend and was unfamiliar with the area. The snowboarder took the wrong way, went out of bounds of the ski area and had to grab a tree to keep from falling off a cliff on the west side of Saddle Peak.

The snowboarder's friend went for help and Gallatin County Search and Rescue skiers found him clinging to the tree above a 150-foot-high cliff.

Rescuers set up a rope harness and lowered him to the bottom of the cliff within half an hour.

The snowboarder, who is from Burlington, Vermont, was unhurt.

From the sheriff's office release: