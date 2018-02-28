Bozeman celebrates world-record bighorn sheep

Gov. Bullock will certify a world-record bighorn sheep at the Wild Sheep Foundation in Bozeman on Wednesday.

The bighorn ram made national headlines earlier this month. According to Outdoor Life magazine, A Wild Horse State Park visitor first noticed the ram in 2016 and reported it to park managers. The ram died of natural causes at about 9 years of age. The deadhead was collected and put into storage last winter.

This winter, park staff had the skull cleaned and examined. It weighs a massive 48 pounds and was confirmed at a score of 216 3/8 points by the Boone & Crockett Club. The previous No. 1 record holder has a final score of 209 4/8.

A herd of about 110 bighorn rams live on Wild Sheep Island, according to MTPR.

The Wild Sheep Foundation, Boone & Crockett Club, Montana State Parks and local conservation advocates will be present for the Feb. 28 ceremony with Gov. Bullock. The Wild Sheep Foundation "enhances wild sheep populations, promotes scientific wildlife management, educates the public and youth on sustainable use and the conservation benefits of hunting while promoting the interests of the hunter."