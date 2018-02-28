Relentless winter, emergency declarations for reservations

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's governor declared a state of emergency on three Montana Indian reservations due to extreme cold, heavy snow and blizzard conditions this winter.

Residents of the Blackfeet reservation just east of Glacier National Park have been struggling all month with loose snow and strong winds causing huge drifts that have closed roads and schools and made it difficult to get food and other supplies to the area.

The Browning area has seen numerous snowstorms this month.

Robert DesRosier is the emergency manager for the Blackfeet Tribe. He said Tuesday the tribe has had a command post open for 10 days to organize food deliveries and answer other calls for help.

Heart Butte school has been closed for 12 of the past 14 school days.

