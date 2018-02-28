One Heart Butte team makes it home after weeks on the road

The Heart Butte Lady Warriors Basketball Team has not been home in two weeks. They finally made it back home the night of Feb. 26 after spending countless nights in hotels across the state.

The boys team however is not so lucky. They are still out and about in Butte preparing for another tournament this weekend.

Ideally teams travel the day before a game and come home immediately after. Heart Butte Superintendent Lee Folley said Mother Nature just wouldn't let that happen.

The good news, he says, is that this group of young men is handling it very well.

"The Blackfeet Nation is a very strong, 'take care of each other' type of society," Folley said.

He wasn't sure how much the team was spending on the road but said it's not something he's worried about. He says what matters most is that they are safe, and he feels honored that the families trust the school and coaches to care for their children.