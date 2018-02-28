Bozeman city officials to consider having residents pay more for - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Bozeman city officials to consider having residents pay more for parks

BOZEMAN -

Bozeman City Commission is looking to spread the cost when it comes to maintaining their parks.

Officials are considering having residents that live within city limits pay more money to help maintain city parks. But, in the process, the City of Bozeman will be taking over parks run by the Home Owners Association which means, some people will no longer be getting double taxed.

As of right now, Deputy Mayor Chris Mehl says that a typical family will usually pay about 76 dollars to the city’s general funds for parks. If this were to pass the typical family would then pay 92 dollars. 

Mehl said, “We love our parks in Bozeman. The problem is, we are spending a lot less per person then other Montana cities are and it’s starting to show. The cost of replacing swing sets, playgrounds and things like that is a lot but if we spend the money now to maintain them, it will actually cost less in the long run.”

Ultimately, this decision will be decided by the public as it needs the public’s approval. The city plans to have public hearings about this topic in the near future.

