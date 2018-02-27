Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Bozeman's Alex Carey

As a senior for the Bozeman Lady Hawks basketball team, Alex Carey has had to take on a bigger role on this season.
Sometimes, it’s the big life altering events that help show us what we are meant to do. For Flathead Brave basketball player Clayton Jaques, it was his brother’s medical need that led him to pursing a career as a nurse.
One of the top wrestlers in the state, Bozeman's Keegan Mulhill says there was just something about the sport that hooked him from a young age.
After 28 on the sidelines in Dillon, Beavers head football coach Rick Nordahl is retiring from coaching.
As a senior for the Bozeman Lady Hawks basketball team, Alex Carey has had to take on a bigger role on this season.
A veterinarian gave a clean bill of health to two horses that live on Montana State University's teaching farm. Veterinarian Patrick Hatfield came to check out Smokey and Blue after a concerned citizen said the quarter horse geldings looked underfed and underwatered in the recent cold snap.
The council is reviewing changes to the ordinance in accordance with the Montana Clean Indoor Air Act.
Big Sky High School administration and the school resource officer are hosting a community forum on school safety.
State budget cuts have one Montana organization in limbo as it works to serve people with developmental disabilities.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office identified the victim of a fatal crash on Feb. 26.
The search continues for a skier who’s been missing for more than a week near Whitefish.
The Montana Highway Patrol reports a fatal car crash occurred on Monday, just after 6 p.m. According to MHP's website, the crash happened on highway 35, just east of Evergreen. ABC FOX Montana will provide more information on-air and online, as it becomes available.
A woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl who was on her way to school in Santa Ana, California. Police are crediting another woman with preventing it from happening.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
A new kind of blockbuster film experience is coming to Missoula. AMC Theatres announced on Thursday that the AMC Dine-In Southgate 9 theater will open on Mon., Feb. 26.
The Stevensville School District is speeding up plans to make schools in the area more secure after the recent events in Florida and threats made toward the Stevensville School District last Friday.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A former chemist at Montana's state crime lab in Missoula is charged with taking meth left over after testing for suspected drugs in criminal cases.
