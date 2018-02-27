Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Bozeman's Alex Carey

As a senior for the Bozeman Lady Hawks basketball team, Alex Carey has had to take on a bigger role on this season.

"You know, I'm just trying to do my best for my team, and you know, stepping into that scoring role," said Alex. "In the past we've always had scorers, so stepping into that has been hard, but I've really enjoyed doing it."

One role Alex hasn't needed to adjust to, and one that suits her well, is that of a good teammate and caring person.

"You know," said Lady Hawks Head Coach Erika Gustavsen. "All-around she's a great kid on and off the court. Volunteers and tries to give back as much as she can. So she's been invaluable to our program, definitely."

Alex does volunteer work through the FCCLA club at Bozeman High School, as well as Hoops for Christmas, a basketball camp that raises money to help underprivileged kids with gifts at Christmas.

"I think that just the combination of involving fun and giving back to the community is really important," she said. "So, like for Hoops for Christmas, it's a basketball camp involved with giving back and I love basketball. Giving back is really important in any community, so that's what got me involved there."

A hard worker in the classroom as well as on the court, Gustavsen calls Alex the model student athlete.

"You know, she really has put in the time in all areas, to be a good person, to give back, and to really make a difference in our school community," Gustavsen said.

"I just enjoy improving people's days, improving their lives in some way," said Alex. "I don't know, I just think that putting a smile on somebody else's face will always put a smile on my face."