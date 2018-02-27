MSU responds to concerns about ag program horses - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

MSU responds to concerns about ag program horses

Posted: Updated:

Veterinarians want to reassure the public that two horses that live on Montana State University's teaching farm are in good health.

Over the weekend, Blue and Smokey gained public attention after a citizen called MSU police on Friday, believing that the horses looked thin and without access to adequate shelter.

The Bozeman Chronicle reported that the concerned caller was Dr. Sid Gustafson, a veterinarian practicing for more than 40 years.

Professor and veterinarian Patrick Hatfield is head of the department on animal and range sciences, which is part of the MSU School of Agriculture. Blue and Smokey live on MSU's teaching ranch and are owned by one of the ranch managers. They live and work on the facilities.

Hatfield tells ABC FOX that the agriculture school takes the care of their animals very seriously. He says they didn't have any reason to think there was a problem, but they brought in an outside veterinarian to be sure. Equine vet Stacie Boswell gave Blue and Smokey a clean bill of health.

Hatfield and MSU also say they would rather a concerned citizen make sure animals are being cared for, rather than miss checking on any animal that does need help.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Name released in fatal Flathead County accident

    Name released in fatal Flathead County accident

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 1:13 PM EST2018-02-27 18:13:21 GMT

    The Flathead County Sheriff's Office identified the victim of a fatal crash on Feb. 26. 

    The Flathead County Sheriff's Office identified the victim of a fatal crash on Feb. 26. 

  • Search continues for missing Whitefish skier

    Search continues for missing Whitefish skier

    Monday, February 26 2018 8:38 AM EST2018-02-26 13:38:21 GMT

    The search continues for a skier who’s been missing for more than a week near Whitefish.

    The search continues for a skier who’s been missing for more than a week near Whitefish.

  • Fatal accident reported in Flathead County

    Fatal accident reported in Flathead County

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:48 AM EST2018-02-27 16:48:23 GMT

    The Montana Highway Patrol reports a fatal car crash occurred on Monday, just after 6 p.m. According to MHP's website, the crash happened on highway 35, just east of Evergreen. ABC FOX Montana will provide more information on-air and online, as it becomes available.

    The Montana Highway Patrol reports a fatal car crash occurred on Monday, just after 6 p.m. According to MHP's website, the crash happened on highway 35, just east of Evergreen. ABC FOX Montana will provide more information on-air and online, as it becomes available.

  • Woman prevents girl's kidnapping by pretending to be her mother

    Woman prevents girl's kidnapping by pretending to be her mother

    Saturday, February 24 2018 6:19 PM EST2018-02-24 23:19:19 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 6:22 PM EST2018-02-24 23:22:00 GMT

    A woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl who was on her way to school in Santa Ana, California. Police are crediting another woman with preventing it from happening.  

    A woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl who was on her way to school in Santa Ana, California. Police are crediting another woman with preventing it from happening.  

  • "Middle of Nowhere" found in Montana

    "Middle of Nowhere" found in Montana

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 1:39 PM EST2018-02-20 18:39:49 GMT

    A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana. 

    A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana. 

  • New AMC Dine-In Southgate 9 theater announces Missoula opening date

    New AMC Dine-In Southgate 9 theater announces Missoula opening date

    Thursday, February 22 2018 4:13 PM EST2018-02-22 21:13:23 GMT

    A new kind of blockbuster film experience is coming to Missoula. AMC Theatres announced on Thursday that the AMC Dine-In Southgate 9 theater will open on Mon., Feb. 26.

    A new kind of blockbuster film experience is coming to Missoula. AMC Theatres announced on Thursday that the AMC Dine-In Southgate 9 theater will open on Mon., Feb. 26.

  • Stevensville speeding up new school safety plan

    Stevensville speeding up new school safety plan

    Monday, February 26 2018 7:07 PM EST2018-02-27 00:07:48 GMT

    The Stevensville School District is speeding up plans to make schools in the area more secure after the recent events in Florida and threats made toward the Stevensville School District last Friday.

    The Stevensville School District is speeding up plans to make schools in the area more secure after the recent events in Florida and threats made toward the Stevensville School District last Friday.

  • Montana state crime lab chemist charged with stealing meth

    Montana state crime lab chemist charged with stealing meth

    Saturday, February 24 2018 5:54 PM EST2018-02-24 22:54:40 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A former chemist at Montana's state crime lab in Missoula is charged with taking meth left over after testing for suspected drugs in criminal cases.

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A former chemist at Montana's state crime lab in Missoula is charged with taking meth left over after testing for suspected drugs in criminal cases.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.