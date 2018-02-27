MSU responds to concerns about ag program horses

Veterinarians want to reassure the public that two horses that live on Montana State University's teaching farm are in good health.

Over the weekend, Blue and Smokey gained public attention after a citizen called MSU police on Friday, believing that the horses looked thin and without access to adequate shelter.

The Bozeman Chronicle reported that the concerned caller was Dr. Sid Gustafson, a veterinarian practicing for more than 40 years.

Professor and veterinarian Patrick Hatfield is head of the department on animal and range sciences, which is part of the MSU School of Agriculture. Blue and Smokey live on MSU's teaching ranch and are owned by one of the ranch managers. They live and work on the facilities.

Hatfield tells ABC FOX that the agriculture school takes the care of their animals very seriously. He says they didn't have any reason to think there was a problem, but they brought in an outside veterinarian to be sure. Equine vet Stacie Boswell gave Blue and Smokey a clean bill of health.

Hatfield and MSU also say they would rather a concerned citizen make sure animals are being cared for, rather than miss checking on any animal that does need help.