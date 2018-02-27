Big Sky High to host school safety forum

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office identified the victim of a fatal crash on Feb. 26.
The search continues for a skier who’s been missing for more than a week near Whitefish.
The Montana Highway Patrol reports a fatal car crash occurred on Monday, just after 6 p.m. According to MHP's website, the crash happened on highway 35, just east of Evergreen. ABC FOX Montana will provide more information on-air and online, as it becomes available.
A woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl who was on her way to school in Santa Ana, California. Police are crediting another woman with preventing it from happening.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
A new kind of blockbuster film experience is coming to Missoula. AMC Theatres announced on Thursday that the AMC Dine-In Southgate 9 theater will open on Mon., Feb. 26.
The Stevensville School District is speeding up plans to make schools in the area more secure after the recent events in Florida and threats made toward the Stevensville School District last Friday.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A former chemist at Montana's state crime lab in Missoula is charged with taking meth left over after testing for suspected drugs in criminal cases.
