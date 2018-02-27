Big Sky High to host school safety forum

Big Sky High School administration and the school resource officer are hosting a community forum on school safety.

The forum is set for Thursday, March 1 at 6:00 p.m. in the gymnasium at Big Sky High School on 3100 South Avenue in Missoula.

According to a press release from Missoula County Public Schools, the event is "intended to allow parents and community members to discuss recent safety and security events at the school. It will also allow the administration to provide students, parents, and the community with clear information about the proactive steps the school and the district take with regard to violence prevention and student discipline."