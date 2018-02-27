Budget cuts threaten services for hundreds of Opportunity Resources clients

State budget cuts have one Montana organization in limbo as it works to serve people with developmental disabilities.

The state-funded case managers contract for Opportunity Resources is at risk, and 27 staff from Havre to Hamilton could be laid off by the end of May.

The organization currently serves 700 Montanans with disabilities, and case managers serve an additional 800 people across the state. That means hundreds could soon find themselves without case managers.

For client Cheyenne Autumnleaf, Opportunity Resources is a second home.

"I know everyone here and I love to come here," she says.

Autumleaf has been an Opportunity Resources client for six years. Her case manager helped connect her with the organization.

"I live on my own, and my case manager helped me find that," she says.

Her case manager also helped her find a job at a fast-food restaurant, which she's held for two years. Her case manager also helps her with the basics of day to day life like budgeting, finances and cleaning.

Cheyenne relies on these services to survive, but it's uncertain if her case manager will be laid off.

Opportunity CEO Josh Kendrick says the program has been on the chopping block since December.

"Since December they've been on a roller coaster ride of thinking they are going to get a new case manager or are they not going to get a new case manager," he says. "So people are really frustrated right now and scared."

If people like Cheyenne lose their case managers, he says the need for help won't go away. People with developmental disabilities will only be able to rely on calling 911 or going to the emergency room for basic care, which will rack up expensive bills.

"I'm kind of upset about it because I have known her so long."

If the case management program is cut, the existing case managers will see their workloads double and clients will lose most of their services.

The state Department of Public Health and Human Services announced on Dec. 21 that it would end case management contracts with four providers, including A.W.A.R.E. Inc., Helena Industries, Central Montana Medical Center and Opportunity Resources. The contracts are set to end at the end of March.