Backcountry skier missing for 21 hours found alive in Mount Bake - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Backcountry skier missing for 21 hours found alive in Mount Baker wilderness

Posted: Updated:

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - A Seattle backcountry expert skier has been found alive in a remote area of the Mount Baker wilderness by members of a rescue team who happened to be training nearby.
 
The Bellingham Herald reports 46-year-old Dave Drulard had been missing for 21 hours when he was found Sunday by two members of a Bellingham Mountain Rescue Council search and rescue team.
 
Mt. Baker Ski Area president Duncan Howatt says employees searched for Drulard until about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, using people on skis, snowmobiles and snow tractors.
 
Howatt said Drulard's wife notified the ski area about 5 p.m. Saturday, when he didn't return from what was supposed to be a short trip. He didn't say exactly where he was headed.
 
Three people are missing and presumed dead this winter after they disappeared in the same general location near Heather Meadows.
 
___
 
Information from: The Bellingham Herald, http://www.bellinghamherald.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.