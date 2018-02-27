Feds provide $7.5 million to Montana through coal program

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The federal government is providing up to $7.5 million to help reclaim abandoned coal mines in Montana.

The abandoned mine lands grant money comes from fees paid on coal produced in the state. They are awarded through the Interior Department's Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement.

Abandoned mine lands money goes to 28 coal-producing states and tribes according to a congressionally mandated formula based on their coal production.

Each year, after the distribution is announced, eligible states and tribes must apply for annual reclamation grants to access money in their allocations.

