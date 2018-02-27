Name released in fatal Flathead County accident

The Montana Highway Patrol reports a fatal car crash occurred on Monday, just after 6 p.m. According to MHP's website, the crash happened on highway 35, just east of Evergreen. ABC FOX Montana will provide more information on-air and online, as it becomes available.
The search continues for a skier who’s been missing for more than a week near Whitefish.
A woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl who was on her way to school in Santa Ana, California. Police are crediting another woman with preventing it from happening.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A former chemist at Montana's state crime lab in Missoula is charged with taking meth left over after testing for suspected drugs in criminal cases.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
A new kind of blockbuster film experience is coming to Missoula. AMC Theatres announced on Thursday that the AMC Dine-In Southgate 9 theater will open on Mon., Feb. 26.
A Utah woman who was arrested and found to have 35 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine in her vehicle told police officers “I am just a single mom, and I was offered an opportunity.”
Gov. Steve Bullock is honoring the Missoula Fire Department for lending aid to California during devastating wildfires in December.
