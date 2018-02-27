Name released in fatal Flathead County accident

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office identified the victim of a fatal crash on Feb. 26.

Jennifer Franklin, 48, of Bigfork, was the driver and lone occupant of one of the vehicles involved in a head-on crash on Highway 35 near the Flathead River Bridge. The wreck was reported around 6:15 PM on Monday.

Authorities say Franklin was not wearing a seat belt. The other driver was taken to the Kalispell Regional Medical Center.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.