Lake County searching for missing man with drones

POLSON- The search continues for a missing Lake County man.

Kyle Butterhof, 26, was reported missing on Feb. 23. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says Butterhof's car was found in a wooded area, but with no sign of him.

The Lake County Search and Rescue Team sent a ground crew and four drones around the CSKT Dam over the weekend, and as of Tuesday, they continue to canvass the area and go door-to-door. They've also requested assistance from Two Bear Air.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a dark shirt and thin orange and grey jacket. He weighs about 125 lbs and is 5'6."

Butterhof's mother, Cindy, posted on Facebook that she's very worried about him and that he was expressing suicidal thoughts before he disappeared.

Bell says anyone with information on Butterhof's location is asked to call Lake County dispatch at 406-883-7301, ext. 1.

