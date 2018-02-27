State officials on $100K bathroom: We should be more careful - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

State officials on $100K bathroom: We should be more careful

BOSTON (AP) - The Massachusetts transportation secretary has issued a statement saying they will be "more careful" in the future after an investigation revealed transportation officials authorized a no-bid contract for a small $100,000 bathroom.
  
The 115-square-foot bathroom and adjoining kitchenette was installed last year at the State Transportation Building inside the new state Transportation Department and MBTA board room. The project was fast-tracked and not put up to bid, which is usually done to make contractors compete and keep costs down.
  
A spokesman for the department previously said the bathroom was needed because board members are sometimes followed to a nearby public restroom by reporters during public meetings.
  
State Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack tells WCVB-TV they should have been more careful to minimize the cost of the project.
  
Information from: WCVB-TV, http://www.thebostonchannel.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

