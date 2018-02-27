Billings police double evidence staff following drug theft

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The Billings Police Department has doubled staff at its evidence facility after authorities say an employee stole drugs, compromising a number of cases.



The Billings Gazette reports Billings Police Chief Rich St. John on Monday told the city council that additional police personnel have been reassign to the evidence building, and the department is reducing the number of items in its inventory.



The department is implementing a new policy that calls for two employees to be on duty at all times. St. John says the department is looking to reorganize the staffing structure.



A department employee was fired earlier this month after she told supervisors that she took opioids from case evidence.



Prosecutors have said that the missing evidence could affect as many as 40 felony cases.



Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com

