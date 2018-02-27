Exposure to wildfires could trigger severe respiratory problems

This summer's raging wildfires have caused people in valley regions like Helena and Lincoln to reach for their inhaler and even check into emergency rooms.



"When you add all of those up, you look at the cumulative effects. We're looking a Los Angeles quality air from one year to the next, so that long term effect for people who are breathing compromised, can definitely make a difference,” said Jay Plant, an environmental health specialist.



Several studies have concluded that urban air pollution and wood-burning stoves can put a strain on the lungs, but there is no exact evidence pinpointing the long-term effects of wildfire air exposure, something biomass smoke researcher

Chris Migliaccio, research assistant professor at The University of Montana, is trying to prove.



“As wildfires are becoming not only more common, but the duration are increasing, so we're getting more and more people exposed to wildfire smoke at higher concentrations and longer durations, said Migliaccio.