Missoula Rises host tackling sexism panel

Missoula Rises is hosting a panel discussion with the University of Montana to explore the topics and perceptions of sexism, sexual assault, entitlement and cyber-bullying surrounding college athletics.

The goal of Monday's discussion was to overcome the concerns of roughly 800 people, who signed an online petition against UM hiring Bobby Hauck as the Griz Head Football Coach.

Missoula residents and um students filled the Wilma Monday night, eager to know how Hauck and UM plan to combat the issue of sexism on campus.

In addition to UM officials, the petition's author Lisa Davey spoke to the crowd.

She along with the rest of the attendees heard from coach Hauck, on what he's doing differently as a coach, to avoid any issues with his players off of the field, like implementing sexual assault prevention training with for his team.

“Beyond that, they had to eat extension training. I would say that one to act appropriately. Two they step up act and if they see something going wrong. And the third thing, we have been doing since the early 2000s is participating in other groups in awareness type formats,” said Bobby Hauck, Head Football Coach of UM.

In addition, to coach Hauck, other u-m officials such as Athletic Director, Kent Haslam and President Seth Bodnar spoke about sexism in sports.

Their plans for action was followed by anti-Hauck petitioner Lisa Davey and her response to the university's plan.

He has talked about how is a father figure and role model for these young people. But intently, it is left up to the school system from what I directly heard from what he said. I hope you really think about that and your role

The panelists say tonight's message is about coming together as a community, and moving forward to more positive actions and behaviors on campus and in Missoula.