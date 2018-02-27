Missoula panel talks tackling sexism

Advocacy group Missoula Rises hosted a panel discussion with the University of Montana to talk about sexism, sexual assault, entitlement and cyber-bullying surrounding college athletics.

The goal of Monday's discussion was to address the concerns of roughly 800 people, who signed an online petition against the hiring Bobby Hauck as the Griz Head Football Coach.

Missoula residents and UM students filled the Wilma, eager to know how Hauck and UM plan to combat the issue of sexism on campus.

In addition to campus officials, including UM President Seth Bodnar, the petition's author Lisa Davey spoke to the crowd.

She along with the rest of the attendees heard from Hauck, on what he's doing differently as a coach to avoid any issues with his players off the field. He told the crowd he's implementing sexual assault prevention training for his team.

“One: to act appropriately. Two, they step up, and act if they see something going wrong. And the third thing, we have been doing since the early 2000s is participating in other groups in awareness type formats,” said Hauck.

Athletic Director, Kent Haslam and President Bodnar also spoke about sexism in sports.

Their plans for action were followed by anti-Hauck petitioner Lisa Davey and her response to the university's plan.

"He has talked about how he is a father figure and role model for these young people. But intently, it is left up to the school system from what I directly heard from what he said. I hope you really think about that and your role," Davey said.

The panelists said Monday's message is about coming together as a community, and moving forward to more positive actions and behaviors on campus and in Missoula.