Smoking ordinance revisions sent back to Missoula City Council committee

The Missoula City Council on Monday night referred back to committee a proposal to revise Missoula's smoking ordinance.

The council is reviewing changes to the ordinance in accordance with the state's Clean Indoor Air Act.

Notably, if approved, the proposal would ban the use of electronic cigarettes, or e-cigarettes, indoors.

It would also include a requirement that smokers be at least 25-feet away from business entrances, windows and ventilation systems to avoid secondhand smoke from drifting in.

That ban would be optional for private businesses.

An indoor vaping ban is set to take effect in Yellowstone County on March 1.

Seven other Montana counties have already banned indoor vaping: Lewis and Clark, Lake, Carbon, Powell, Sanders, Granite and Wibaux counties.