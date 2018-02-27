Smoking ordinance revisions sent back to Missoula City Council committee

Missoula Rises is hosting a panel discussion with the University of Montana to explore the topics...
The Missoula City Council on Monday night referred back to committee a proposal to revise Missoula's smoking ordinance. The council is reviewing changes to the ordinance in accordance with the state's Clean Indoor Air Act. Notably, if approved, the proposal would ban the use of electronic cigarettes, or e-cigarettes, indoors.
Missoula movie goers will have even more options now, as the AMC Dine-In Southgate 9 theater opened Monday. A new movie experience is here for movie lovers in Missoula. AMC staff members said the theater offers a restaurant and movie experience in one. On top of it, theater goers get to cozy up in recliners. One AMC staff member gives us an idea of what customers will experience. "You know, it's the seats and the food service. Staff members come to your seats. You don't hav...
The search continues for a skier who’s been missing for more than a week near Whitefish.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A former chemist at Montana's state crime lab in Missoula is charged with taking meth left over after testing for suspected drugs in criminal cases.
A woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl who was on her way to school in Santa Ana, California. Police are crediting another woman with preventing it from happening.
A Utah woman who was arrested and found to have 35 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine in her vehicle told police officers “I am just a single mom, and I was offered an opportunity.”
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
A new kind of blockbuster film experience is coming to Missoula. AMC Theatres announced on Thursday that the AMC Dine-In Southgate 9 theater will open on Mon., Feb. 26.
On March 2, Aiden Anklam will turn one. It's a day not everyone thought he'd live to see.
